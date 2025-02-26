TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,330.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 753,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 722,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after buying an additional 712,228 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after buying an additional 694,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $46,675,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.98 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.