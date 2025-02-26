Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Textron by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

