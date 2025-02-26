The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th.

Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

TBBK stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

