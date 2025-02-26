TKG Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 49,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $238,503.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,068,173.34. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,747.13. This represents a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,422 shares of company stock valued at $525,534,818 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $657.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

