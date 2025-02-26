Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,162 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.