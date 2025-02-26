TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,018,000 after purchasing an additional 391,720 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,186 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,966,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 550,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after buying an additional 162,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 821.8% in the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 100,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,849.33. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.