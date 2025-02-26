Truist Financial Corp Acquires 927 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,464,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,808,000 after buying an additional 502,496 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 127,642 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 549,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,467,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

