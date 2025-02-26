Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $198,062.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,548.54. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

