Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGP opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

