Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGCB. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGCB opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

