Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,694 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

