Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,528,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of UAMY opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. United States Antimony Co. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

(Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.