Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

