Truist Financial Corp Has $2.43 Million Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS SPYI opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

