Truist Financial Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 344,355 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,192 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 369,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

