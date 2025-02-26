Truist Financial Corp Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 174.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after buying an additional 2,253,597 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after buying an additional 1,869,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after buying an additional 1,809,770 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

