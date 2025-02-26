Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

