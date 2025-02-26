Truist Financial Corp Invests $2.39 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of URTH opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $164.21.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

