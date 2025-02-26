Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 76,011 First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

