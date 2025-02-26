Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,838,641 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838,641 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,596.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 32.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

