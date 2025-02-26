Truist Financial Corp Sells 236 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

