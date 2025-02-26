Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,714 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FIIG stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

