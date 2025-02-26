Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $130.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $5.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 638.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $616,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

