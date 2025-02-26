United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
United Lithium Trading Up 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
About United Lithium
United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.
