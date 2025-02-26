Ur-Energy (URG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of URG stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $334.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

