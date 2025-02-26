US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.13 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.13 ($0.38). Approximately 25,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 58,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.55 ($0.40).
US Solar Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.50.
About US Solar Fund
US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Solar Fund
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.