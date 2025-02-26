US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.13 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.13 ($0.38). Approximately 25,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 58,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.55 ($0.40).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.50.

About US Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.