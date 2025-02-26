Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

MTN opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $235.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

