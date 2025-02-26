Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period.

IVOO stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

