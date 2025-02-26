Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVOG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 275,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $103.12 and a 52-week high of $124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

