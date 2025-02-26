Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

