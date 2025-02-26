Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 375 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PKW opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

