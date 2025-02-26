Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 195.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Toro by 996,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 498,332 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $29,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 71.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 217,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 90,538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Toro by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 74,257 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 6,995.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 72,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Toro Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Toro announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.