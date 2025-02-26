Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 569 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 58.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

View Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.