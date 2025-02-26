Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,650 Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,186,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,642 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Thermon Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,324,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermon Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Buntin sold 28,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $904,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,401.95. This represents a 32.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of THR opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $996.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

