Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,003,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,569,000 after acquiring an additional 565,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 306,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

