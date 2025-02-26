Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,337,000. Twin Securities Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 760.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 678,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 599,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,280,000 after buying an additional 574,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 172,681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 552,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 552,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 472,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

