Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 426.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 426,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 341,102 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 58,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

