Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 466,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 215,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 818.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6,593.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 130,225 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

