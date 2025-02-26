Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $30,000 Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,743,000 after buying an additional 151,129 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,631,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of EXI stock opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.89. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.59.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.