Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

