Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4,308.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 121,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $260.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.03.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

