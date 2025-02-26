Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $52,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

