Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

