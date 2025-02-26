Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after buying an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,486,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.66.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.