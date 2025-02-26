Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after buying an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,486,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.66.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
