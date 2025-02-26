Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 143.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 109.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

