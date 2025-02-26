Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.30%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

