Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 67,869 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

