Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,741.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,787,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $210.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.