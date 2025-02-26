Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

