Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,083,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Viasat by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,419,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 969,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 122,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $32,824.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,732.71. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

